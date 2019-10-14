Future’s (FUTR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Future (LON:FUTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Future in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) target price for the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of Future in a report on Monday, July 1st.

LON:FUTR opened at GBX 1,228 ($16.05) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 139.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,198.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,019.68. Future has a 12-month low of GBX 369 ($4.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,432.80 ($18.72). The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.85.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Maddick bought 9,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £1,085.04 ($1,417.80).

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games and entertainment, music, photography and design, hobbies, home interest, and B2B sectors in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Media and Magazine. The company publishes magazines; operates online sites; and organizes events.

