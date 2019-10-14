Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association cut its position in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,783 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FULT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $19,076,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 41.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,014,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,983,000 after acquiring an additional 588,884 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 16.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,511,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,118,000 after acquiring an additional 348,292 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 98.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 526,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 261,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 12.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,107,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,500,000 after buying an additional 225,612 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FULT traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $15.74. 7,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,182. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Fulton Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $221.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.51 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.07%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FULT. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

