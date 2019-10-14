FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.48

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.48 and traded as high as $0.30. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 181,863 shares traded.

FCEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $38.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.11.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.88. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 60.21% and a negative net margin of 83.56%. The firm had revenue of $22.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy Inc will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150,648 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.55% of FuelCell Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

