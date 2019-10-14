Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,705,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 673,480 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Frontier Communications worth $29,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benefit Street Partners LLC grew its stake in Frontier Communications by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 2,039,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 859,680 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications by 33.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,933,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 741,960 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications by 59.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,351,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 504,300 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications during the second quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,539,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 93,524 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Communications stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,653. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. The company has a market cap of $104.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Frontier Communications Corp has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $6.20.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $1.26. Frontier Communications had a positive return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Corp will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTR shares. Guggenheim set a $1.00 target price on Frontier Communications and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Frontier Communications from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen set a $2.00 target price on Frontier Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.00 target price on Frontier Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Frontier Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

