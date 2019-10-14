Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given a €90.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €76.90 ($89.42).

Shares of FRA stock traded down €0.40 ($0.47) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €76.20 ($88.60). The company had a trading volume of 102,273 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €76.06 and a 200-day moving average of €74.10. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 12-month low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 12-month high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

