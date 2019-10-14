Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett cut Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $84.00 target price on Fortive and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $86.00 target price on Fortive and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Fortive from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortive has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.55.

FTV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,537,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,764. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.30 and its 200-day moving average is $77.26. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Fortive has a 12 month low of $62.89 and a 12 month high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 38.22%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,435,332.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 342.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

