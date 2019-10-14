Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

FTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group set a $62.00 price objective on Fortis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Fortis from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fortis from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.50.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of FTS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.61. 153,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,177. Fortis has a 52 week low of $31.67 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.15.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3631 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 70.68%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fortis by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Fortis by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,077,000 after buying an additional 73,153 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortis by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 808,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,911,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Fortis by 14.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,234,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,323,000 after buying an additional 648,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fortis by 25.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 352,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after buying an additional 71,731 shares during the last quarter. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.