Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Forterra from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.25 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Forterra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forterra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.17.

Get Forterra alerts:

NASDAQ FRTA traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $7.77. 276,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,967. The company has a market capitalization of $506.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67. Forterra has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $7.97.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $410.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.54 million. Forterra had a negative return on equity of 31.23% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. Forterra’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forterra will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forterra news, CEO Karl Watson purchased 65,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $452,488.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,200 shares in the company, valued at $452,488. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vikrant Bhatia purchased 17,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $112,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 62,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 110,840 shares of company stock worth $745,778. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Forterra by 29.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forterra during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Forterra by 131.8% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 40,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 23,154 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Forterra during the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Forterra by 206.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 107,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 72,071 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

See Also: Growth Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.