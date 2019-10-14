Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 34.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the first quarter worth $586,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 268.9% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 844,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,068,000 after acquiring an additional 615,415 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 4.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,209,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,908,000 after acquiring an additional 185,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 23.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,891,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,261 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FLR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.76. 640,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275,950. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $49.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.35.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.19). Fluor Co. (NEW) had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLR shares. Bank of America set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.82.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

