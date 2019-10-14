Flower One (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Flower One Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) shares traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.09, 1,575 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 97,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98.

About Flower One (OTCMKTS:FLOOF)

Flower One Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces cannabis for the recreational and medical cannabis markets in Nevada. It owns and operates a 25,000 square foot cultivation and production facility in North Las Vegas, with 9 grow rooms capable of cultivating a total of 4,500 plants per cycle.

