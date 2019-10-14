FLIP Price Down 6.3% This Week (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 14th. During the last week, FLIP has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One FLIP token can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, HitBTC and Liquid. FLIP has a market cap of $467,567.00 and $3,343.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012009 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00222104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $86.99 or 0.01039104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00030784 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00090092 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

