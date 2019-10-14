Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 228,400 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the August 30th total of 258,600 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 112,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 339,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 121,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

FSI traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,756. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $4.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. The company has a market cap of $30.41 million and a P/E ratio of 17.71.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers business segments. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

