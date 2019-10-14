FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 3,758.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $420,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,665,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

NYSE FLT traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $290.68. 110,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,341. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $304.65.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $647.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.95 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 35.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $311.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $324.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.82.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.