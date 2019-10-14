Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the second quarter valued at $176,413,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 96.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,471,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,065,000 after buying an additional 1,214,030 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,875,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 14,633.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 318,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,213,000 after acquiring an additional 316,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 1,792.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 268,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,216,000 after acquiring an additional 254,242 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Five Below from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital set a $145.00 price target on Five Below and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Five Below from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Five Below in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.22.

FIVE traded down $1.34 on Monday, hitting $128.81. 18,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,052. Five Below Inc has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $148.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.38 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.