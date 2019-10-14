Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (ASX:FPH) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.12

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp Ltd (ASX:FPH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Sunday . The company traded as high as A$17.12 ($12.14) and last traded at A$17.09 ($12.12), with a volume of 224834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$17.09 ($12.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of A$15.09. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.71.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (ASX:FPH)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical device products and systems worldwide. The company offers its products for use in respiratory, acute care, and surgery; and for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

