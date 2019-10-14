First Republic Bank (FRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) is scheduled to issue its Q3 2019 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $819.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Republic Bank to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FRC stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.22. 13,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $79.42 and a one year high of $107.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89.

FRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of First Republic Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.91.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

