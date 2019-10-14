First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Get First Financial Bancorp alerts:

FFBC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised First Financial Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Financial Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. First Financial Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.98. The company had a trading volume of 187,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,222. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.25. First Financial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average is $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $156.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.34 million. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 28.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from First Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.35%.

In other news, Director Vince Berta bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $33,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $128,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,216.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,077 shares of company stock worth $1,372,473. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 152,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bancorp (FFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.