First Defiance Financial (FDEF) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) is scheduled to announce its Q3 2019 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $39.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. On average, analysts expect First Defiance Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Defiance Financial stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.10. 599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,543. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.18. First Defiance Financial has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $31.30. The firm has a market cap of $551.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other First Defiance Financial news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $26,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDEF. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sandler O’Neill raised First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Defiance Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

