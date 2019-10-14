FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for Iofina (LON:IOF)

Iofina (LON:IOF)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by FinnCap in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of IOF stock traded up GBX 0.93 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 25.18 ($0.33). The stock had a trading volume of 398,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,252. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 21.03. The company has a market cap of $48.31 million and a PE ratio of -50.36. Iofina has a one year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 33.23 ($0.43).

About Iofina

Iofina plc engages in the production of iodine, water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, specialty intermediates, animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

