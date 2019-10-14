FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for Iofina (LON:IOF)

Iofina (LON:IOF)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by FinnCap in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of IOF stock traded up GBX 0.93 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 25.18 ($0.33). The stock had a trading volume of 398,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,252. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 21.03. The company has a market cap of $48.31 million and a PE ratio of -50.36. Iofina has a one year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 33.23 ($0.43).
About Iofina
