Fidelity European Values (LON:FEV) Trading Up 0.5%

Fidelity European Values plc (LON:FEV)’s stock price was up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 244 ($3.19) and last traded at GBX 243.62 ($3.18), approximately 142,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 522,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 242.50 ($3.17).

The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 247.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 217.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a GBX 2.59 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Fidelity European Values’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.18%.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity European Values plc is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

