Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Ferrexpo from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Investec raised Ferrexpo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Ferrexpo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FEEXF remained flat at $$2.26 during midday trading on Thursday. Ferrexpo has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44.

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.