FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,930,000 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the August 30th total of 5,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FDX traded up $1.24 on Monday, hitting $146.78. 2,334,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,572. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $137.78 and a fifty-two week high of $234.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.48. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.72.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). FedEx had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $145,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,111,670. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FDX. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stephens set a $192.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $206.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.64.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

