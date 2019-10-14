Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FMNB. ValuEngine upgraded Farmers National Banc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers National Banc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a buy rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Farmers National Banc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Farmers National Banc stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.20. 19,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,358. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $390.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.88. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $15.13.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $27.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 26.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 285,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

