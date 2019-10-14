FarmaTrust Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (FTT)

FarmaTrust (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 48.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. FarmaTrust has a market capitalization of $755,490.00 and approximately $148.00 worth of FarmaTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FarmaTrust token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Liquid and IDEX. In the last seven days, FarmaTrust has traded up 39.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00218341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.84 or 0.01039923 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00030474 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00088623 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FarmaTrust Token Profile

FarmaTrust’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for FarmaTrust is farmatrust.io . The Reddit community for FarmaTrust is /r/FarmaTrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FarmaTrust’s official Twitter account is @farmatrust and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FarmaTrust

FarmaTrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FarmaTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FarmaTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FarmaTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

