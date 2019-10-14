Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Given New $14.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AQUA. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Shares of NYSE AQUA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.44. The company had a trading volume of 46,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,804. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.06. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $360.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.07 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 20.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 776,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 132,630 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,482,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after purchasing an additional 164,879 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $755,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 141,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

