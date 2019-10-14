Everex (EVX) Market Capitalization Tops $8.11 Million

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 14th. Everex has a market cap of $8.11 million and $601,690.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Everex has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Everex token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00004264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, OKEx, IDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everex Profile

Everex’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Mercatox, BX Thailand, Binance, Huobi, IDEX, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

