Evercore ISI Trims Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Target Price to C$42.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. GMP Securities decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. CSFB decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.29.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up C$0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$33.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,326. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.06. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$30.01 and a one year high of C$42.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.39.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.80 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.4999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total transaction of C$904,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,781,332.60. Also, Senior Officer Troy John Peter Andersen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.63, for a total value of C$146,520.00. Insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,583 in the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.