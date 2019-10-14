Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Envista (NASDAQ:NVST)

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.76% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVST traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.28. The company had a trading volume of 119,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,606. Envista has a 1-year low of $25.65 and a 1-year high of $29.73.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu purchased 2,000 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock worth $286,000.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

