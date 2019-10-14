EUNO Hits Market Capitalization of $217,956.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 14th. One EUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $217,956.00 and $136.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008439 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 58.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00001175 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 71.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 31,944,801 coins and its circulating supply is 27,970,095 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

