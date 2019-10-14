E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) PT Lowered to $46.00

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point set a $52.00 target price on E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JMP Securities upped their target price on E*TRADE Financial to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $57.00 target price on E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. E*TRADE Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.35.

Shares of E*TRADE Financial stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.56. 91,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,146,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. E*TRADE Financial has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.53.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

E*TRADE Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 5,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $230,824.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,728.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 53,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,420,925.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,739,003.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in E*TRADE Financial by 100.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

