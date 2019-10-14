Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Given a $20.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) received a $20.00 price target from Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 62.09% from the stock’s current price.

ERRPF stock remained flat at $$12.34 during trading on Friday. 108,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,741. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $19.20.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

