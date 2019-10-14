Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ERIE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Erie Indemnity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Erie Indemnity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIE traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.38. The company had a trading volume of 184,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,460. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Erie Indemnity has a one year low of $120.15 and a one year high of $270.23.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $647.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.43 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Research analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.34%.

In other news, Director J Ralph Borneman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Erie Indemnity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

