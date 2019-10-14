ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ePlus inc. is a leading provider of technology solutions. ePlus enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure and supply chain processes by delivering world-class IT products from top manufacturers, professional services, flexible lease financing, proprietary software, and patented business methods. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from data center to security, cloud, and collaboration, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. “

Get ePlus alerts:

PLUS has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of ePlus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Sidoti raised shares of ePlus from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of ePlus in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ePlus from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ePlus has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.66. 30,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,612. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.28. ePlus has a 1 year low of $65.52 and a 1 year high of $95.81.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $381.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.15 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that ePlus will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Herman sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $45,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,904.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ePlus by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,976,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,276,000 after purchasing an additional 19,732 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in ePlus by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 873,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,234,000 after purchasing an additional 74,020 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ePlus by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,257,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its position in ePlus by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 241,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,645,000 after purchasing an additional 55,689 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ePlus by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 22,693 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ePlus (PLUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.