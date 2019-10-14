Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 116.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 615,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331,219 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of Entercom Communications worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,412,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,193,000 after acquiring an additional 368,199 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 106.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 21,649 shares during the last quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 11.1% in the second quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 67.9% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 116,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 20.4% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Entercom Communications news, insider Richard J. Schmaeling purchased 55,676 shares of Entercom Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $200,990.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 69,726 shares of company stock worth $248,613 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

ETM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley set a $6.00 price target on shares of Entercom Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Entercom Communications in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.66.

ETM traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $3.29. 6,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20. Entercom Communications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.17 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $380.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

