ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

NDRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised ENDRA Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on ENDRA Life Sciences in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Dougherty & Co began coverage on ENDRA Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

NASDAQ NDRA traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 29,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,257. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $7.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.24.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA grew its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 696,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,875 shares during the quarter. ENDRA Life Sciences comprises about 0.9% of ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA owned approximately 10.50% of ENDRA Life Sciences worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding.

