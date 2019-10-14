Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ECPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Encore Capital Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $45.00 target price on Encore Capital Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Encore Capital Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.67.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.40. 6,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $961.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.52. Encore Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The business had revenue of $346.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.89 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,671,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 453,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.