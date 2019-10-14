Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.76

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.76 and last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 target price on shares of Enable Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.49 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners LP will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean Trauschke acquired 2,500 shares of Enable Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $91,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 96.5% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,153,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,707 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,857,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,177,000 after purchasing an additional 107,436 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,684,000 after purchasing an additional 18,560 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,234,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,929,000 after purchasing an additional 23,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 926,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 230,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

