Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.76

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.76 and last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 target price on shares of Enable Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.
The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
In other news, Director Sean Trauschke acquired 2,500 shares of Enable Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $91,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 96.5% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,153,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,707 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,857,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,177,000 after purchasing an additional 107,436 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,684,000 after purchasing an additional 18,560 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,234,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,929,000 after purchasing an additional 23,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 926,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 230,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.
Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:ENBL)
Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.
