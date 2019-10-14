Eloro Resources Ltd (CVE:ELO) Director Purchases C$22,000.00 in Stock

Eloro Resources Ltd (CVE:ELO) Director Francis Sauve purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,295,575 shares in the company, valued at C$285,026.50.

Shares of Eloro Resources stock traded up C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$0.30. 23,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,588. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 million and a PE ratio of -16.67. Eloro Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of C$0.15 and a 1 year high of C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Eloro Resources Company Profile

Eloro Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold and base metal properties. It holds a 90% interest in the La Victoria, a gold-silver property that consists of 16 mineral concessions covering an area of 8,930 hectares located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru. The company also holds various copper and gold projects in Québec, Canada.

