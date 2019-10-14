Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EA. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $121.00 target price on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 target price on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.64.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,799. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $109.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.13 and a 200-day moving average of $94.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $482,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,293.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total value of $73,201.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,430.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,774 shares of company stock worth $5,609,608. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.