Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.65.

EGP has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of EGP traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,140. Eastgroup Properties has a one year low of $87.69 and a one year high of $128.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.90.

The company also recently announced a 0.72000 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.24%.

In related news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $60,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,397.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Wood sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $398,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,428,474.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGP. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 14.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 1.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 14.5% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 167,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,460,000 after acquiring an additional 21,297 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 8.4% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

