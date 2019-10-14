Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $67.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

EGRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.73. 73,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,046. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The firm has a market cap of $822.61 million, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 4,901 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $294,599.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,113 shares of company stock valued at $367,386. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,269 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,597 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

