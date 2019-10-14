Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:EBMT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.13. 2,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,040. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $18.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shavon Cape bought 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $65,567.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,608.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 261.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 20,554.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

