DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) PT Lowered to $47.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $60.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $28.02. The stock had a trading volume of 891,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,386,003. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $90.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.92.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, CEO John M. Lawrie bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.56 per share, for a total transaction of $495,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 22,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,043 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $658,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

