Duxton Water (ASX:D2O) Shares Down 1.1%

Duxton Water Ltd (ASX:D2O) shares were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$1.38 ($0.98) and last traded at A$1.38 ($0.98), approximately 131,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.40 ($0.99).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46. The company has a market cap of $167.60 million and a PE ratio of 16.63.

Get Duxton Water alerts:

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.86%. Duxton Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.24%.

Duxton Water Limited provides water supply solutions through its water entitlements to a range of agricultural producers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Stirling, Australia.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Duxton Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duxton Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.