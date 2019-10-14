Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.81% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial upgraded Ducommun from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

DCO stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $41.14. 26,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,818. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $52.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $476.65 million, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ducommun will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ducommun news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 404,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,819,247.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 600 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $27,972.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 404,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,839,841.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $172,797. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,480,000 after buying an additional 37,737 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,332,000 after buying an additional 29,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 537,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,225,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 315,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after buying an additional 68,400 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 192,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

