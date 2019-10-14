DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOYU shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 86 Research upgraded shares of DouYu International to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get DouYu International alerts:

Shares of DOYU stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, hitting $7.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,516,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,064. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93. DouYu International has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $11.88.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $272.79 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that DouYu International will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.