Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.19

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.19 and last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 174993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

LPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dorian LPG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $61.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Dorian LPG had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ltd Bw sold 197,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $1,947,080.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,202.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 822,474 shares of company stock worth $8,458,355 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 6,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

