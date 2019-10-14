DopeCoin (DOPE) Price Down 14.5% Over Last Week

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $186,661.00 and $4,177.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DopeCoin has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One DopeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.37 or 0.00682387 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011645 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000691 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012460 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000750 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DOPE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

