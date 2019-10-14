Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) in a report published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target (down previously from GBX 230 ($3.01)) on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 271.67 ($3.55).

DOM traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 252.80 ($3.30). The company had a trading volume of 1,130,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,000. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 246.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 249.54. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12-month low of GBX 218.90 ($2.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 301 ($3.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 7.50 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza Group will post 1804.9999148 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.20%.

Domino's Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

