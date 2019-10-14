Dignity Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (DIG)

Dignity (CURRENCY:DIG) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Dignity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and CoinExchange. Dignity has a market cap of $968,634.00 and approximately $28,704.00 worth of Dignity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dignity has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011996 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00218444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.01041525 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000762 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00030638 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00089220 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dignity’s launch date was February 20th, 2018. Dignity’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,036,421 tokens. The official website for Dignity is cryptobontix.com . Dignity’s official Twitter account is @cryptobontix

Dignity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dignity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dignity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

